AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13

By Denys Serhiichuk
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 15:46
Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test the $70,000 zone this week?
Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On the last working day of the week, the market is mainly rising, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Article image
Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a breakout of the local resistance at $67,155. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move may continue to the $70,000 zone.

Article image
Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level at $71,673. 

You Might Also Like
Title news
Fri, 02/13/2026 - 15:26
SHIB Price Analysis for February 13
ByDenys Serhiichuk

If the bar closes near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to $75,000 area.

Article image
Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish while the price of the main crypto is below the $76,600 level. However, if the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may expect a midterm rise of BTC.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,882 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Price Analysis
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:37
DOGE Price Analysis for February 13
ByDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
Price Analysis
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13
Denys Serhiichuk
News
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day
Tomiwabold Olajide
Price Analysis
Feb 13, 2026 - 15:37
DOGE Price Analysis for February 13
Denys Serhiichuk
Show all