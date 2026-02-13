Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On the last working day of the week, the market is mainly rising, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is rising after a breakout of the local resistance at $67,155. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, the upward move may continue to the $70,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the nearest level at $71,673.

If the bar closes near it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for ongoing growth to $75,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation remains bearish while the price of the main crypto is below the $76,600 level. However, if the weekly candle closes above that mark, traders may expect a midterm rise of BTC.

Bitcoin is trading at $68,882 at press time.