Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9

The start of the weekend has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.63% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $43,749 and the resistance at $44,389.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading in the area around $44,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of the resistance at $44,528. If the bar closes far from this mark, there is a chance to see a further drop to the $42,500-$43,000 zone soon.

On the weekly chart, the price of BTC keeps setting new local peaks. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest vital zone of $45,000. If the bar closes above it with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to $48,200.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,867 at press time.