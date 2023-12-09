Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 9

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect correction of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Sat, 12/09/2023 - 16:38
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The start of the weekend has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.63% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $43,749 and the resistance at $44,389.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading in the area around $44,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate has made a false breakout of the resistance at $44,528. If the bar closes far from this mark, there is a chance to see a further drop to the $42,500-$43,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of BTC keeps setting new local peaks. At the moment, one should focus on the nearest vital zone of $45,000. If the bar closes above it with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to $48,200.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,867 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

