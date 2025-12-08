Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 3% over the past day.

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance of $92,296. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto remains far from the resistance. Thus, the volume has declined, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $88,000-$91,000 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar, as neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest zone of $90,000. If the daily bar closes below it, traders may witness a downward move to the $80,000-$85,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $90,332 at press time.