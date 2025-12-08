Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 8/12/2025 - 15:57
    Can bulls keep the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 over the next few days?.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls have seized the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by almost 3% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC might have set a local resistance of $92,296. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto remains far from the resistance. Thus, the volume has declined, which means none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a further move. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/07/2025 - 16:57
    XRP Price Analysis for December 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $88,000-$91,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar, as neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the moment. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest zone of $90,000. If the daily bar closes below it, traders may witness a downward move to the $80,000-$85,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,332 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Prints 29,668,367% Liquidation Imbalance as Short Sellers Disappear
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 15:33
    Shiba Inu's 2,394% Activity Surge on US Crypto Exchange: What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SemiLiquid Unveils Programmable Credit Protocol, Built with Avalanche, Advancing Institutional Credit on Tokenised Collateral
    MNEE: Building the Next-Generation Infrastructure for Digital Dollar Mobility
    Sonami Launches First Layer 2 Token on Solana to Ensure Transaction Efficiency and End Congestion Spikes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 8, 2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 8
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 15:53
    XRP Prints 29,668,367% Liquidation Imbalance as Short Sellers Disappear
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 8, 2025 - 15:33
    Shiba Inu's 2,394% Activity Surge on US Crypto Exchange: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD