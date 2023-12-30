Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.23% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 4.4%.

Despite today's fall, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $41,554. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders can expect a test of the $42,000 zone.

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $41,600. If a breakout happens, the drop may continue to the support at $40,181. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

On the weekly chart, BTC's candle is about to close within the previous bar. It means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

All in all, sideways trading between $41,000 and $43,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,899 at press time.