Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 30

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can first days of January become bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
Sat, 30/12/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Sellers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.23% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 4.4%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support at $41,554. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders can expect a test of the $42,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $41,600. If a breakout happens, the drop may continue to the support at $40,181. Such a scenario is relevant for the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, BTC's candle is about to close within the previous bar. It means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

All in all, sideways trading between $41,000 and $43,000 is the more likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,899 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

