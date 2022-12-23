Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 15:48
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is accumulation period of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
The market is trying to rise as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.88% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near the local resistance level of $16,881. If the daily bar closes near it or even above, there is a good chance to see an upward move to the $17,000 zone tomorrow.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The situation remains unchanged on the bigger time frame, as Bitcoin (BTC) has not accumulated enough power for a sharp move. Traders can think about a possible rise only above the $17,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has made a false breakout of the $16,572 mark. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the next area at which bears' pressure is possible is the zone around $17,200. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,838 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

