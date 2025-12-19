Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is neutral at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.11% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $88,500. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a correction to the $86,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, it is too early to make any long-term predictions even though the daily bar might close bullish. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength.

All in all, consolidation in the range of $87,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. As none of the sides is dominating, one can expect sideways trading between $80,000 and $90,000 until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $88,260 at press time.