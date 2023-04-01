Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 1

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with ongoing bull dominance, however, there are some exceptions.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the recently formed support level at $28,373. If the seller pressure continues, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $28,000 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is unable to return to the resistance at $28,939. If the situation remains the same, there is a high chance to see a decline to the middle of the channel, to around the $27,500 area.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is trying to fix above the resistance at $28,474. If the bar closes with no wicks and closer to the $29,000 mark, one can expect a test of the important area of $30,000 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,445 at press time.