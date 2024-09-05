    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction for September 5

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can last few days of week become bullish for Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 14:51
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are facing a local bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to break the local resistance of $57,274. If it happens and the daily bar closes with no long wick, the upward move to $58,000 may continue.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less positive. The rate of BTC is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating. 

    In this case, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point point of view, sellers are more powerful than buyers. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, one can expect a test of the support of $53,550 soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $57,138 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

