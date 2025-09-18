Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 15:12
    Bitcoin advocate Tim Draper claims that the U.S. government needs to boost security due to the North Korean threat
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Tim Draper, one of the most prominent venture capitalists, claims that the U.S. government needs to get serious about bolstering its financial security as Bitcoin and blockchain are taking center stage.

    Draper specifically singled out the North Korean threat, given that threat actors from the "hermit kingdom" are routinely attempting to destroy value from American enterprises. 

    CZ's warning 

    Earlier today, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued a warning about North Korean hackers intensifying their efforts to infiltrate cryptocurrency companies. Zhao has noted that malicious actors from North Korea are specifically targeting positions in the realm of software development, security, and finance. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
    Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu to Add Zero or Hit $0.00002? Is Bitcoin in Stealth Rally to $120,000? Ethereum Can Start $5,000 Rally Here

    On top of that, malicious actors from North Korea also pretend to be employers as well as ordinary users, sending customer support requests. They might also bribe employees in order to get their hands on sensitive data. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/18/2025 - 08:03
    Binance's CZ Issues Crucial North Korea Hackers Security Warning
    ByYuri Molchan

    $2.2 billion worth of stolen crypto 

    In July, the U.S. Treasury Department added a North Korean hacking group to its blacklist due to cyber espionage.

    According to data provided by Chainalysis, roughly $2.2 billion worth of crypto got stolen from cryptocurrency companies in 2025. North Korea, for instance, was responsible for the absolutely devastating $1.5 billion Bybit hack. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:26
    'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:56
    Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang to Join Programming Lineup
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    FuturoMining Achieves New Daily Yield Milestone for Altcoin Users
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:26
    'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:56
    Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all