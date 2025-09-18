Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat

Advertisement

Tim Draper, one of the most prominent venture capitalists, claims that the U.S. government needs to get serious about bolstering its financial security as Bitcoin and blockchain are taking center stage.

Draper specifically singled out the North Korean threat, given that threat actors from the "hermit kingdom" are routinely attempting to destroy value from American enterprises.

CZ's warning

Earlier today, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued a warning about North Korean hackers intensifying their efforts to infiltrate cryptocurrency companies. Zhao has noted that malicious actors from North Korea are specifically targeting positions in the realm of software development, security, and finance.

On top of that, malicious actors from North Korea also pretend to be employers as well as ordinary users, sending customer support requests. They might also bribe employees in order to get their hands on sensitive data.

$2.2 billion worth of stolen crypto

In July, the U.S. Treasury Department added a North Korean hacking group to its blacklist due to cyber espionage.

According to data provided by Chainalysis, roughly $2.2 billion worth of crypto got stolen from cryptocurrency companies in 2025. North Korea, for instance, was responsible for the absolutely devastating $1.5 billion Bybit hack.