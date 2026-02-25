AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Bears Dominate Futures Market as Selling Pressure Hits Three-Month High

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 25/02/2026 - 14:51
    Bitcoin futures market has been heavily dominated by bearish traders as selling pressure continues to reach peak levels, sparking fear among investors.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Bears Dominate Futures Market as Selling Pressure Hits Three-Month High
    Cover image via U.Today
    Add as a preferred source on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin derivatives market has become increasingly dominated by bearish traders as it has continued to move in favor of them, with short traders gaining more profits against long traders.

    Amid prolonged crypto market volatility, selling pressure has climbed to its highest level in three months as funding rates increasingly dive deep into negative territory.

    Bitcoin funding rate remains extremely negative 

    According to data provided by the Onchain analytics platform, Bitcoin is seen hovering between $62,000 and $68,000, pushing its funding rates to remain firmly negative, reflecting persistent downside sentiment.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano (ADA) Listed on Bitstamp Singapore, Peter Brandt Skeptical of $150K Bitcoin Target, Dogecoin Price Confirms 'Death Cross' on Weekly DOGE Chart Ripple's CTO Emeritus Shuts Down 'Nonsensical' Centralization Accusations
    Article image
    Source: Cryptoquant

    This suggests that bears have dominated the Bitcoin futures market since July 2025, with aggressive sell orders outweighing buy activities across the market.

    Advertisement

    With Bitcoin’s current price, the asset has declined massively from the previous local bottom it achieved near the $80,000 level, where funding rates were largely positive, indicating stronger long positioning at the time. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/24/2026 - 16:16
    Adam Back Sees Silver Lining in Massive Bitcoin Price Plunge
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Nonetheless, the massive switch in market sentiment has significantly changed the market structure, with bearish conviction increasingly overpowering bullish attempts despite the brief recovery signs.

    Further charts showcased by the platform reveals that the futures market has operated under elevated leverage for about 16 months. Nonetheless, since Bitcoin’s last all-time high, excessive leverage has been steadily unwinding. 

    Advertisement

    As such, the recent wave of price declines has forced liquidations and capitulation among overleveraged traders, contributing to what analysts describe as a “leverage reset.”

    Bitcoin OI recovers 1.48%

    Amid the broad awakening of bearish traders, Bitcoin OI has continued to decline over the past few months. 

    However, the crypto market is seeing broad resurgence, which has extended to the derivatives market, with Bitcoin open interest showing a mild increase of 1.48% over the last 24 hours.

    Bitcoin traders on CME showed some of the greatest interest as the asset’s open interest on the exchange surged by 6.61% over the period.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #CME Group news
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:43
    549 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Injected: Exchange Inflows Reach Uncomfortable Levels
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:29
    XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Global Games Show Riyadh Unveils Star-Studded Speaker Lineup of Gaming Legends and Industry Leaders
    Fintech Week Dubai 2026 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing the Future of Payments, Security & Beyond
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:51
    Bitcoin Bears Dominate Futures Market as Selling Pressure Hits Three-Month High
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:43
    549 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Injected: Exchange Inflows Reach Uncomfortable Levels
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 25, 2026 - 14:29
    XRP Ledger Grows 300% in 48 Hours: Payments Count Recovers to Pre-Crash Levels
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all