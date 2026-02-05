AdvertisementAdvert.
    SOL to 'Die Again?' Solana Founder Reveals Why It Is Impossible With Classic 'Game of Thrones' Line

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 16:41
    Solana's Yakovenko reveals how 2023 events, with $8 SOL and FTX collapse, not only made him battle-hardened, but the blockchain too. Funnily, the argument is something you might have heard on "Game of Thrones.".
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto market is just  five days into the second month of 2026, and the social media around it is already full of grift, extreme bearish predictions and all other attributes of "crypto winter" like Binance FUD or Peter Schiff relentlessly mocking Michael Saylor.

    Amid all this, Anatoly Yakovenko, one of the key men behind Solana (SOL), decided to address fear, uncertainty and doubt directly since flashbacks of how SOL hit $8 back in 2023 started to pop out on the timeline again.

    What happened to Solana (SOL)?

    For context, the price of Solana token SOL is down by over 63% since the infamous October 2025, with its quotations hovering around $86 right now, though the bottom keeps bottoming at a very fast pace. 

    Yes, this is still 10 times more than Solana was back after the FTX collapse, but in terms of damage done, the resemblance is stark. 

    Yakovenko, however, has chosen more warfare rhetoric to address the SOL price chart situation, in particular saying that "what is dead cannot die," with proof of this statement deep down in 2023 lore. 

    Few may remember but after Sam Bankman Fried left a $10 billion hole in the pockets of his customers and Solana faced among the greatest damage in crypto market history, it was reported that only seven developers remained in SOL. Fast forward three years later, and SOL has already rewritten its all-time high, lost 60% and is still 10x higher than it was back in 2023.

    Yakovenko has all the right to react in such a pretentious way like he is a prime Greyjoy from the Iron Islands. Solana did die once and was reborn, making it back to the crypto market elite.

    Considering its new role, becoming the home for all the latest crypto trends, from gambling and meme coins to crypto cards and cloud computing, it will definitely be difficult for SOL to "die again."

    #Solana News #Solana #Anatoly Yakovenko
