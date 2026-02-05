XRP Becomes Biggest Loser Among Top 100 Coins

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is currently enduring an extremely severe correction.

Advertisement

XRP has emerged as the worst performer among the top 100 leading cryptocurrencies, collapsing by more than 20%.

The Ripple-linked token is now on the verge of falling below Circle's USDC stablecoin by market capitalization.

The controversial token is now down nearly 70% from the record peak of $3.65 that was reached last July.

Advertisement

No safe harbor

The downturn has also been particularly harsh on privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. Zcash (ZEC) recorded a 19.2% loss, dropping to $213.65. Sector leader Monero (XMR) fell 18.5% to trade at $310.96.

The market-wide sell-off has left virtually nowhere to hide. Not a single cryptocurrency in the top 100 has managed to remain in the green during the current rout (excluding stablecoins).

Advertisement

The downturn has been universal, wiping out gains across every major sector.

However, some altcoins did manage to buck the trend with relative strength.

Hyperliquid (HYPE), the decentralized exchange token, showed notable resilience, dropping by less than 4%. It has been boosted by a recent Coinbase listing.

TRON (TRX), Toncoin (TON), and some other major tokens have also logged less severe drops.