Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 17:38
    Arthur Hayes says that the bottom might be near, but traders have to be patient .
    Advertisement
    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has opined that Bitcoin might be close to bottoming out following a truly violent sell-off that took place earlier this week. 

    That said, Hayes has cautioned traders not to buy the dip prematurely, claiming that they have to wait for a steeper sell-off in the stock market.

    A "weathervane" for liquidity  

    In a Nov. 17 blog post, Hayes explicitly attributed the cryptocurrency market plunge to reduced US dollar liquidity, which is the amount of money circulating in the system. 

    HOT Stories
    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch
    Saylor Finally Breaks Silence Amid Devastating Bitcoin Price Crash
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Crashes Precisely to $82,000, Goodbye $2 for XRP? $2 Billion Liquidation Tsunami Stuns Crypto Market
    Bollinger: October BB Pattern Flagged BTC Weakness

    According to him, Bitcoin’s price primarily reflects expectations about future USD liquidity.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 11/21/2025 - 10:09
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Crashes Precisely to $82,000, Goodbye $2 for XRP? $2 Billion Liquidation Tsunami Stuns Crypto Market
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Earlier this year, the cryptocurrency managed to rally to all-time highs due to a combination of strong ETF inflows, liquidity-positive rhetoric, as well as treasury companies buying a lot of coins.

    Now, however, liquidity is contracting once again, and Strategy's premium has collapsed. Hence, Michael Saylor's company is no longer capable of raising capital efficiently.  

    Will the Fed change course? 

    Bitcoin's plunge has coincided with the fading odds of the Fed implementing another rate cut this year.  

    However, Hayes is convinced that a significant stock market correction could potentially restart QE-like liquidity injections. 

    Once money printing resumes, Bitcoin could potentially surge all the way to $200,000.

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee recently predicted that the BTC price could reach the aforementioned as early as January 2026 despite the severity of the ongoing sell-off.  

    Earlier today, Bitcoin briefly plunged below $81,000 on the Bitstamp exchange before paring some losses. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Scam Alert on Recent Partner’s Post
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 16:02
    Dogecoin Appears on Wall Street: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 17:38
    Hayes: Bitcoin Bottom Is Near, But There's a Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 16:06
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Scam Alert on Recent Partner’s Post
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 21, 2025 - 16:02
    Dogecoin Appears on Wall Street: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD