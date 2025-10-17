Binance Under Probe in France, Is BNB Price at Risk of Further Sell-Off?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is under investigation. As per a Bloomberg report , Binance is one of the other exchanges under regulatory scrutiny by the French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority (ACPR).

France tightens AML oversight ahead of MiCA implementation

Notably, this is part of an anti-money laundering (AML) inspection by the French authorities. This is to determine crypto exchanges that would be granted an EU operating license under the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation.

The MiCA regulation makes it mandatory for crypto exchanges to comply with AML and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) rules on or before June 2026. With Binance's European headquarters in France, the exchange has to comply if it desires to retain its operations in the EU.

Interestingly, since 2024, Binance has been directed to strengthen its risk control. The exchange maintains that the current inspections are nothing out of the ordinary, as they were routine on-site inspections of regulated entities.

However, if Binance fails the probe, it could have far-reaching implications for the exchange. The ACPR could impose severe sanctions on Binance and prevent it from functioning across the 27 EU member states.

So far, only a handful of entities have scaled the MiCA scrutiny and received an operating license.

With less than nine months to go to full implementation of the MiCA rules, the trio of France, Italy and Austria has tasked the EU’s top market regulator with the responsibility of ensuring full implementation. This came as it was identified that implementation varied across the region. The current move is to ensure uniformity in conformity.

Potential impact on BNB price outlook

If Binance fails to scale the scrutiny, it could affect the Binance Chain (BNB) market outlook. Primarily, holders in Europe might decide to sell off their assets, which could lead to massive price slips.

BNB, which had been on an upward trajectory to the $1,500 target, has suffered from broader market fluctuations. As of press time, BNB is exchanging hands at $1,042.87, which is a 11.73% decline in the last 24 hours. A sell-off could drive prices further downward.

Binance had to make notable adjustments in May 2024 by replacing Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao with two new shareholders. They were Lihua He and Yulong Yan, who stepped in to maintain the exchange's operational status in France.