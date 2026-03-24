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    Binance to Terminate Margin Support for XRP/BNB and 14 Other Major Altcoin Pairs This Week

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 10:26
    Binance delists XRP/BNB, AVAX and ATOM margin pairs this week. Borrowing is suspended as of March 24, with final removal scheduled for March 27.
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    Binance to Terminate Margin Support for XRP/BNB and 14 Other Major Altcoin Pairs This Week
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Today, March 24, Binance Margin officially pressed the “stop” button for 14 major margin pairs. This is not just a routine event as even such giants as XRP, AVAX, Bitcoin Cash and Atom have come under the hammer. If you have leveraged positions open in these pairs, your time is now being counted in hours. The exchange is clearing the ranks both in cross margin and isolated pairs.

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    In cross margin, among the notable pairs are XRP/BNB, Atom/BTC and Ethereum Classic/BTC. In isolated margin, this includes AVAX against Ether and the same Atom against Bitcoin. The borrowing function for isolated pairs has already been fully disabled, meaning it is no longer possible to take loans from the exchange.

    In addition, users can no longer transfer these assets to their isolated margin accounts. There is only one exception: if you need to repay an existing debt.

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    How to protect your XRP and other positions before March 27

    On Friday, March 27, the final act will take place. If traders do not close their positions themselves, Binance will do it for them, but on its own terms. That means all positions will be force-closed and automatically liquidated at market price. Then orders will be canceled, and all limit bids will simply disappear. Finally, there will be a freeze of around three hours during the delisting process. Users will not be able to manage their assets at all.

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    The main advice of the day is, of course, not to wait for automation. The exchange clearly states that it does not bear responsibility for losses during forced closures.

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    The plan of action here becomes obvious: 

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    • Close positions in the specified pairs manually today or tomorrow.
    • Transfer all assets from the margin wallet to spot.
    • And if XRP or AVAX still matter to you, simply move to other trading pairs, such as USDT or FDUSD, which remain active.

    This event signals that Binance is optimizing liquidity and getting rid of less popular pairings in favor of more stable assets.

    #XRP #Binance
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