Binance to Delist This Meme Coin Perpetual Contract: Details

In a recent announcement, Binance has revealed its decision to delist the perpetual contract of meme token Neiro Ethereum (NEIROETH), inspired by Neiro, the dog adopted by Atsuko Sato after Kabosu (the Shiba Inu behind the Dogecoin meme) passed away in May 2024.

In an official blog post, Binance stated it will delist the USDⓈ-Margined NEIROETHUSDT Perpetual Contract on Sept. 26 from its futures platform. Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement of the said perpetual contract on this date at 9:00 a.m.(UTC). The contracts will then be delisted after the settlement is complete.

Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on USDⓈ-M $NEIROETH perpetual contract at



🗓️Sept. 26 2025, 09:00 (UTC)



The contracts will be delisted after the settlement is complete.



Read more 👇 https://t.co/x9Xh3cSFx4 — Binance Futures (@BinanceFutures) September 22, 2025

In light of this announcement, users are urged to act and prepare accordingly. Users are not allowed to open new positions for the Neiro Ethereum contract starting from Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC). Users are also urged to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

The delisting decision comes over a year after Binance launched the NEIROETH Perpetual Contract.

