Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Delist This Meme Coin Perpetual Contract: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 11:27
    Binance set to delist meme coin perpetual contract in fresh shakeup
    Advertisement
    Binance to Delist This Meme Coin Perpetual Contract: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent announcement, Binance has revealed its decision to delist the perpetual contract of meme token Neiro Ethereum (NEIROETH), inspired by Neiro, the dog adopted by Atsuko Sato after Kabosu (the Shiba Inu behind the Dogecoin meme) passed away in May 2024.

    Advertisement

    In an official blog post, Binance stated it will delist the USDⓈ-Margined NEIROETHUSDT Perpetual Contract on Sept. 26 from its futures platform. Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement of the said perpetual contract on this date at 9:00 a.m.(UTC). The contracts will then be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    In light of this announcement, users are urged to act and prepare accordingly. Users are not allowed to open new positions for the Neiro Ethereum contract starting from Sept. 26 at 8:30 a.m. (UTC). Users are also urged to close any open positions prior to the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

    Advertisement

    The delisting decision comes over a year after Binance launched the NEIROETH Perpetual Contract.

    HOT Stories
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink
    North Korean Hackers Hit Crypto Sector With BeaverTail Malware

    Binance news

    To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance will open trading for the IMX/USDC and TWT/USDC trading pairs at Sept. 23 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance has announced the upcoming listing of Boundless (ZKC) on Binance Simple Earn, "Buy Crypto," Binance Convert, Binance Margin and Binance Futures platform.

    Binance will be ceasing support for deposits of MANTRA (OM) via the Ethereum (ERC20) network on Sept. 26 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). After this time, any deposits sent via the ERC 20 will not be credited and may lead to asset loss.

    Binance will be ceasing support for withdrawals of MANTRA (OM) via the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) and Ethereum (ERC20) networks on Sept. 26 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Users will still be able to deposit or withdraw MANTRA (OM) via other networks supported by the token.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 12:36
    Largest Crypto Liquidation Since 2024: $1.7 Billion Gone, XRP and Bitcoin Hammered
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 12:26
    Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin to Crash' Even More Tonight
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 12:36
    Largest Crypto Liquidation Since 2024: $1.7 Billion Gone, XRP and Bitcoin Hammered
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 12:26
    Peter Schiff: 'Bitcoin to Crash' Even More Tonight
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 11:46
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD