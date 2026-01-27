AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Targets DeFi, Web3 and Metaverse in New Delisting of 10 Cryptocurrency Pairs

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 14:24
    Binance just killed margin trading for MANA, DYDX, KSM, SNX, AR and more. If you're holding any of these, here's why it happened and what it really means for crypto in 2026.
    Advertisement
    Binance Targets DeFi, Web3 and Metaverse in New Delisting of 10 Cryptocurrency Pairs
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance just said a big "no" to a long list of once-hyped altcoin narratives. On Friday, Jan. 30, the world's biggest crypto exchange will remove 10 BTC-denominated trading pairs from both cross and isolated margin, ending the leverage options for names like Decentraland (MANA), dYdX (DYDX), Kusama (KSM), Arweave (AR), Synthetix (SNX), Hive (HIVE), 1inch (1INCH), ICON (ICX), Syscoin (SYS) and Loopring (LRC). 

    Advertisement

    Starting immediately, users cannot transfer assets into isolated margin accounts for these pairs, and margin borrowing will be suspended on Jan. 28. After the deadline, all open positions will be closed, and the pairs will be permanently removed from Binance Margin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 15:03
    Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) Now Trading on Binance: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Confirms Biggest Bullish Signal, Micro-Death Cross for XRP Materialized, Is Ethereum (ETH) Oversold?
    Weiss Crypto: Bitcoin to Leave Gold in the Dust

    The assets that were once all the rage — DeFi, Web3, layer 2 or the metaverse — are not getting delisted from spot trading. But their exit from leveraged products shows a definite shift. 

    Advertisement

    These tokens, ranging from synthetic derivatives platforms and decentralized storage to virtual world currencies and interoperability networks, have either lost trading traction or simply do not justify continued support in Binance's margin ecosystem.

    What does it mean for crypto in 2026?

    This is not some random cleanup; as you can see, there is no sign of meme tokens or high-beta AI plays in the delisting. Instead, the ax falls on tokens linked to narratives that dominated in 2021 and 2022 but now struggle for relevance. 

    Liquidity is drying up, and risk appetite with it. And Binance, which once scaled aggressively to list every experimental angle, now appears focused on trimming the fat.

    Advertisement

    Margin infrastructure is not free. Support costs go up when trading volume fades. By delisting these pairs, Binance is sending a not-so-subtle message: outdated narratives do not get leverage.

    #Binance #DeFi News #Web3 #Metaverse News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 14:24
    Binance Targets DeFi, Web3 and Metaverse in New Delisting of 10 Cryptocurrency Pairs
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:28
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 27
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:23
    XRP Key Metric Rockets 40%: Will Price Follow?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 14:24
    Binance Targets DeFi, Web3 and Metaverse in New Delisting of 10 Cryptocurrency Pairs
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:45
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2026 - 13:34
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 27
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all