Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 15:23
    Cardano rolls into December with a 56.9% average return and numbers that beat Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP, setting up ADA as a "dark horse" contender to surprise the crypto market this month.
    Advertisement
    Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) is entering December with some solid stats, according to CryptoRank, that do not usually get talked about in all the crypto market noise — but they tend to matter when trying to predict the future. Its long-term return pattern shows one of the best December setups among the major altcoins, with a strong average gain of about +56.9% and a positive +3.7% median. 

    Advertisement

    This unusual pairing points to both big upside bursts and a pretty reliable base case in the final month of the year. 

    Compared to Ethereum, which had a decent +6.38% December average but a weaker +4.33% median, or Bitcoin, where the average is around +7.92% and the median barely hits +0.89%, ADA shines not just because of its size but also because it is consistent across very different market conditions. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    Even XRP, which has a big +64% average but a negative median, shows a much more binary distribution. Cardano is the one that blends both the big-swing years and the stable baseline in a way that statistically makes a constructive December more likely.

    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) price chart reality

    The price chart really drives the point home too. The Cardano price is sitting near the lower end of its 2025 range after a long compression cycle that erased the late-2024 spike and reset positioning. ADA usually does its best in the months after a market cools down, and December often marks the point where selling pressure slows down and speculation picks up again.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 19:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Clears Path to $2.33, Cardano Jumps 14% – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    There is no guarantee that this will reverse the trend, but the setup is simple. If the historical rhythm repeats and the macro conditions do not get worse, Cardano could easily be one of December's under-the-radar high performers.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance to Shut Down Withdrawals for Terra (LUNA) on This Date: Reason
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 14:22
    IOTA Makes Major Foray Into US
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:23
    Cardano May Become December's 'Dark Horse' as ADA Price History Reveals Epic Bull Setup
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 15:17
    Binance to Shut Down Withdrawals for Terra (LUNA) on This Date: Reason
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 14:22
    IOTA Makes Major Foray Into US
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD