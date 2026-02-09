AdvertisementAdvert.
Binance Just Shoveled $734,000,000 into Bitcoin (BTC): What's Their Strategy?

By Arman Shirinyan
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 8:23
Binance shovels massive amount of Bitcoin amid market breakdown, which could be their new strategy.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the launch of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), Binance has dramatically expanded its exposure to Bitcoin, indicating a resurgence of institutional trust in the cryptocurrency at a time when the overall market is still fragile.

The SAFU fund now holds 10,455 BTC, or about $734 million at current market prices, after acquiring an additional 4,225 BTC, or about $299.6 million, according to on-chain data and Binance's official statements. 

Good time to accumulate

By converting reserve capital directly into Bitcoin, Binance verified on Feb. 9 through X that the most recent acquisition was financed with about $300 million in stablecoins. With this action, Binance's primary insurance reserve against unforeseen exchange incidents is strengthened, as the SAFU wallet now contains over 10,000 BTC.

Article image
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

The SAFU fund was established in July 2018 as a user protection measure. Binance set aside a portion of trading fees to create a sizable reserve that would be used to reimburse users in the event of technical malfunctions or security breaches. With approximately $1 billion in cryptocurrency assets as of February 2026, the fund’s composition is subject to periodic adjustments at Binance's discretion.

Significance of SAFU

In addition to protecting users, the SAFU reserve also has regulatory functions. Under Binance's responsibilities within the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) framework, a portion of these holdings serves as capital reserves. A reputable clearing house overseen by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Nest Clearing and Custody Limited, is in charge of the fund’s custody and administration.

This substantial Bitcoin accumulation could have several strategic uses. First, securing the safety fund in the most liquid and well-known cryptocurrency asset strengthens user confidence. Second, buying Bitcoin while the market was weak indicates that Binance might consider current price levels attractive long-term entry points. Third, turning stablecoins into Bitcoin strengthens reserves in a decentralized asset while reducing exposure to fiat-linked assets.

However, concerns about market timing remain. Bitcoin has recently experienced significant volatility, and even though large-scale accumulation often precedes recovery periods, downside risks are still present.

Overall, Binance's approach appears to balance reserve strengthening, opportunistic accumulation and regulatory compliance, positioning SAFU as both a long-term Bitcoin treasury and an insurance mechanism in volatile market conditions.

#Bitcoin #Binance
