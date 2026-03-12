Binance Joins Ripple in Mastercard Crypto Program

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has joined Mastercard’s Crypto Partner program. Binance announced its role as an inaugural partner in an update shared on X. The crypto exchange joins other industry leaders, such as Ripple and PayPal.

Binance Mastercard program targets everyday crypto payments

Notably, the goal of the Mastercard Crypto Partner program is to integrate blockchain payments into global commerce and make crypto easier to use in everyday transactions. By leveraging the global card giant payment network for millions of merchants worldwide, crypto firms can integrate their services on this rail.

Binance is optimistic that the move will bring crypto closer to people across the globe. That is, with the Mastercard Crypto Partner program, it will expand the adoption of crypto payment in everyday commerce such as shopping and subscriptions.

Binance is proud to join Mastercard's new Crypto Partner Program.



We're one of the inaugural industry leaders connecting on-chain innovation with everyday commerce.



This brings crypto closer to people across the globe. pic.twitter.com/DWV8vs0NWz — Binance (@binance) March 12, 2026

It will also increase the use, sending and receiving of money in cryptocurrencies. With the partnership, paying for goods and services with crypto will be seamless, as Mastercard will come with the option of loading the card with the user's preferred asset.

This would increase mainstream accessibility as spending crypto would be as easy as using a debit or credit card.

Binance users on X have expressed excitement at the development, emphasizing that it could strengthen the exchange’s retail edge.

A user observed that the move could stir up competition and serve as a catalyst for Coinbase to jump in on a similar deal with Mastercard.

If that happens, it would signal a win for crypto adoption. Ultimately, this might signal the beginning of mass adoption of crypto in everyday commerce.

Binance expands licensing push in Asia-Pacific

Meanwhile, Binance is looking to secure five more licenses across Asia before the end of 2026. The move is strategic considering that nearly three-quarters of global crypto owners are in the Asia-Pacific region.

If it succeeds and offers the Mastercard Crypto Partner program to the region, it will amplify the scale of adoption.

To achieve global rollout, Binance might have to meet regulatory requirements in certain key markets of the world.