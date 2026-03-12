AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    75% Plunge in Cryptocurrency Development Activity: Did Everyone Pivot to AI?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 14:52
    Lack of traction in the cryptocurrency industry caused a substantial pivot of developers from the field.
    Advertisement
    75% Plunge in Cryptocurrency Development Activity: Did Everyone Pivot to AI?
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    According to recent data, there has been a decrease in both code commits and active contributors in the cryptocurrency sector, indicating a severe decline in developer activity.

    Developement activity decreases

    Recent metrics show that since early 2025, the number of crypto code commits has decreased by about 75%, while the number of active developers has decreased by about 56%. With more engineers focusing on artificial intelligence projects, the trend reveals a significant change in the larger technology landscape.

    Article image
    Source: Solid Intel

    Development activity is clearly declining throughout 2025 and into 2026, according to the charts. Prior to now, weekly commit counts were in the 800,000-900,000 range; they are now closer to the 200,000 range.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Rises as 58% of Binance Top Traders Go Long, Ripple Treasury Vice President Highlights 'Big Unlock,' Bitcoin Whale Buys More After Two Years of Dormancy: Morning Crypto Report 'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin

    This contraction is among the sharpest drops in developer involvement the cryptocurrency ecosystem has seen in recent years. The quantity of active developers making contributions to blockchain repositories shows a similar trend. According to the data, there are now fewer than 5,000 contributors per week, down from over 10,000 developers at peak levels.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 09:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor's Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    ByYuri Molchan

    The decrease indicates that the industry is going through a structural change, even though the ecosystem still has a sizable developer base.

    Is AI pulling developers away? 

    The quick development of the artificial intelligence industry is one of the main reasons for this change. AI startups and research projects have garnered significant funding and interest over the past year from big tech companies as well as venture capital.

    Advertisement

    Because of this, a lot of software engineers who had previously concentrated on blockchain infrastructure have started to shift their attention to generative AI tools, machine learning platforms and other related technologies.

    This shift does not imply that blockchain development is completely ceasing. Rather, it implies a shift in the makeup of the developer ecosystem. Many of the fundamental crypto protocols now seem to be maintained and advanced by a smaller team of skilled engineers.

    The ability of the industry to draw fresh talent back into blockchain engineering will determine the long-term effects on the cryptocurrency market. AI may temporarily take center stage in technological innovation if the current trend persists.

    #Cryptocurrency #Blockchain programming #AI
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Triggers 6.8 Million SHIB Removal From Circulation
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 14:25
    Why 'Satoshis' Matter: Binance Explains Smallest Unit of Bitcoin
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 14:52
    75% Plunge in Cryptocurrency Development Activity: Did Everyone Pivot to AI?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 14:45
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Triggers 6.8 Million SHIB Removal From Circulation
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 14:25
    Why 'Satoshis' Matter: Binance Explains Smallest Unit of Bitcoin
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all