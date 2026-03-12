75% Plunge in Cryptocurrency Development Activity: Did Everyone Pivot to AI?

Advertisement

According to recent data, there has been a decrease in both code commits and active contributors in the cryptocurrency sector, indicating a severe decline in developer activity.

Developement activity decreases

Recent metrics show that since early 2025, the number of crypto code commits has decreased by about 75%, while the number of active developers has decreased by about 56%. With more engineers focusing on artificial intelligence projects, the trend reveals a significant change in the larger technology landscape.

Development activity is clearly declining throughout 2025 and into 2026, according to the charts. Prior to now, weekly commit counts were in the 800,000-900,000 range; they are now closer to the 200,000 range.

This contraction is among the sharpest drops in developer involvement the cryptocurrency ecosystem has seen in recent years. The quantity of active developers making contributions to blockchain repositories shows a similar trend. According to the data, there are now fewer than 5,000 contributors per week, down from over 10,000 developers at peak levels.

The decrease indicates that the industry is going through a structural change, even though the ecosystem still has a sizable developer base.

Is AI pulling developers away?

The quick development of the artificial intelligence industry is one of the main reasons for this change. AI startups and research projects have garnered significant funding and interest over the past year from big tech companies as well as venture capital.

Because of this, a lot of software engineers who had previously concentrated on blockchain infrastructure have started to shift their attention to generative AI tools, machine learning platforms and other related technologies.

This shift does not imply that blockchain development is completely ceasing. Rather, it implies a shift in the makeup of the developer ecosystem. Many of the fundamental crypto protocols now seem to be maintained and advanced by a smaller team of skilled engineers.

The ability of the industry to draw fresh talent back into blockchain engineering will determine the long-term effects on the cryptocurrency market. AI may temporarily take center stage in technological innovation if the current trend persists.