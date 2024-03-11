Advertisement
AD

Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance Futures goes on meme coin listing spree with BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE among new listings
Mon, 11/03/2024 - 16:11
Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Less than one week after launching Futures NEXT, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), BABYDOGE, AIDOGE and many other cryptocurrencies have gone live on leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. With this addition, Binancians can now attempt to predict upcoming Binance Future listings and get rewarded if their guess is accurate.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu Token BONE Races Toward Binance Listing

Binance introduces Futures NEXT 

In anticipation of this listing, Shiba Inu’s BONE experienced a surge in price a few days ago. This was fueled by several fervent calls from SHIB enthusiasts for Binance to list BONE.

On March 7, Binance announced the debut of Futures NEXT, a platform that allows users to engage with token listings by leveraging their market insights. Users get to predict future listings on the USD-denominated futures market for rewards. These users must purchase "Picks" for 1 USDT each in the NEXT Pool. Similarly, participants can choose their token for listing on Binance Futures NEXT. To do this, each user needs a "Nomination Seed" worth 2,000 USDT.

The nominations are then pooled for community voting. Accurate predictions are rewarded either USDT futures bonus vouchers or USDT trading fee rebate vouchers based on their allocated "Picks.”

Binance lists more tokens amid regulatory brawl

Apart from democratizing the process of token listings, this innovative approach is designed to boost Binance’s user engagement and connections. Binance clarified that this voting by users is not the standard for listing even if the token is popular on Futures NEXT.

Related
Dogecoin Whales Transferred 151 Million Coins Out of Binance, What's Next for DOGE Price?

At the same time, the new platform is still subject to the legal and regulatory guidelines available in different regions. 

Generally, Binance has tried to remain at the top of its game as the top crypto exchange amid regulatory tussles. Recently, it added new trading pairs for BTC, ETH and BNB on its platform. Apart from BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE, some of the recent token listings on Binance Futures include Ripple-associated XRP and Cardano ADA.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image XRP Nets $1.5 Million in Fund Flows Amid ETF Boom
2024/03/11 16:08
XRP Nets $1.5 Million in Fund Flows Amid ETF Boom
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11
2024/03/11 16:08
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Top Lawyer Explains Ethereum ETF Approval Bearishness
2024/03/11 16:08
Top Lawyer Explains Ethereum ETF Approval Bearishness
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Join GenAI for Business San Francisco’24! A Conference for Entrepreneurs, VCs, Researchers, Developers, and Enthusiasts
Telos and Web3 Incubator Atka Announce Strategic Partnership
Celebrating Innovation and Excellence in Banking at the 11th Edition Connected Banking Summit- Innovation & Excellence Awards East Africa 2024, Nairobi, Kenya
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Futures Adds BONE, BABYDOGE and AIDOGE: Details
XRP Nets $1.5 Million in Fund Flows Amid ETF Boom
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 11
Show all