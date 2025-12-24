Advertisement
    $3.60 XRP Still in Play Even After -14% December Dump, Bollinger Bands Reveal to Bulls

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 14:49
    XRP is ending December down hard, yet it is still sitting on the monthly Bollinger midband near $1.82 with seven days left. Hold that close, and $3.60 remains the main scenario.
    XRP is ending December with a sell-off on the monthly chart, yet the Bollinger Bands still indicate a scenario of reaching $3.60. On the monthly TradingView chart of XRP/USDT, XRP is trading at around $1.8653, with just over a week left in the month, while the mid-Bollinger band is currently stretched at $1.8193. 

    After a move of -$0.2897 on the month, or about -13.44%, the important detail is that the price is above the midband basis.

    The month’s path shows why. XRP opened at around $2.1549, reached a high of $2.2190, then fell to $1.7711 before moving back toward the midband area. A drawdown of that size in December usually comes with a clear loss of the basis. This has not happened. 

    As long as the monthly close remains above the $1.82 area, the upper band will be the next clear "magnetic" price point, currently printing near $3.60.

    No guarantees for XRP

    This is neither a prediction nor a guarantee. It is an unbiased outlook of the XRP price chart from the Bollinger Bands' point of view that suggests the market can withstand enormous selling pressure while maintaining its higher-time frame range framework. If the midband is held into the close, the upper band becomes the obvious upside checkpoint if buyers regain control.

    The seasonality map provides context but still does not determine the trade, just as every other indicator on the crypto market. December 2025 is tracking at around -13.5%, following November's -13.8%, meaning the last two blocks are red. At the same time, 2025 has already demonstrated how quickly XRP can turn around when flows resume, with January up 46% and July up 35%.

    All in all, if the monthly midband stays above $1.819, $3.60 remains the primary scenario on the Bollinger map. However, a month-end close under that line would put downside levels back in charge and make $3.60 an unreachable dream once again.

