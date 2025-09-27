Advertisement
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sat, 27/09/2025 - 3:00
    Notorious trader opens $154 million XRP short, liquidation price revealed
    $154 Million XRP Short Appears on Hyperliquid, Here's Worst Scenario
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A high-risk play has appeared on Hyperliquid after a trader known for large bets returned with $4.2 million USDC. This was put to work straight away. The account went into leveraged shorts, targeting both Bitcoin and XRP, drawing most attention to the latter.

    According to Lookonchain, the trader put together a short position worth 2.78 million XRP — that is about $7.5 million in margin, but they went for 20x leverage, which means the total notional exposure ended up being more than $154 million. 

    The average entry was around $2.71 per token, just as XRP tested the lower end of its recent trading range.

    What's liquidation price?

    The liquidation data makes it pretty obvious where the danger zone is. If XRP goes up to $3.06, the position will have to close, which could wipe out millions in collateral. 

    The size of this bet is made even bigger by the background: XRP has been all over the place since it hit $3.70 in August, dropping to $2.70 in September but still way up from earlier in the year. With liquidation only 13% away from spot, there is not much margin for error.

    The same wallet is also shorting 1,366 BTC with 40x leverage, but it is XRP where the squeeze potential looks brutal. If it goes beyond $3, it will be a total disaster. Thus, traders all over the market are keeping an eye on this high-risk player to see if they can make it through or if they will end up in the liquidation headlines.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
