    Binance Delisting Alert: 20 Trading Pairs, Two Perpetual Contracts Set to Be Axed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 15:37
    Major crypto exchange Binance reveals new delistings as February progresses.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Binance has announced delistings on its spot and futures trading volume as February progresses. The crypto exchange also revealed listings for new tradfi perpetual contracts.

    In a recent announcement, Binance issued a notice of removal of 20 spot trading pairs on Feb. 6. The affected spot trading pairs include those of AI and DeFi tokens RENDER/FDUSD, NEAR/FDUSD and SUSHI/BTC.

    Others affected include AUDIO/BTC, BB/FDUSD, BERA/FDUSD, EIGEN/BTC, FIDA/BTC, HEI/BTC, IOTX/ETH, KERNEL/FDUSD, MANTA/BTC, MTL/BTC, PEOPLE/FDUSD, RONIN/BTC, SAPIEN/BNB, SCR/BTC, S/ETH, S/FDUSD and VANA/FDUSD.

    The delisting only pertains to the affected trading pair as the tokens can still be traded in other trading pairs available on Binance.

    In a similar action, two perpetual contracts will be delisted on Feb. 10. In a separate announcement, Binance stated that its futures platform, Binance Futures, will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on RVVUSDT and YALAUSDT Perpetual Contracts on Feb. 10 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contracts will then be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    Binance usually reviews the crypto assets listed on its platform, with the delistings following one such review.

    Binance to list Amazon, Strategy perpetual contracts

    Binance will be launching multiple equity perpetual contracts on its platform on Feb. 9. These include Amazon(AMZNUSDT), Strategy (MSTRUSDT), Palantir (PLTRUSDT), Circle (CRCLUSDT) and Coinbase (COINUSDT). These will be launched between 2:30 p.m. (UTC) and 3:10 p.m. (UTC) on Feb. 9, with 10x leverage.

    This serves to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and improve users’ trading experience. The TRIAUSDT Perpetual Contract is set to be launched with up to 50x leverage on Feb. 6.

    In separate news, Binance has completed the purchase of 3,600 BTC for its SAFU Fund, amounting to 250 million USD stablecoins. Binance's SAFU BTC address now holds 6,230 BTC.

    #Binance
