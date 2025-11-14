Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Coin to $1,000 Again? Bollinger Bands Signal Potential Rebound

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 12:59
    Bollinger Bands have shown that Binance Coin has what it takes to rebound in the long term.
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin to $1,000 Again? Bollinger Bands Signal Potential Rebound
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Coin (BNB) looks ready to leave a prolonged downtrend based on signals from the popular charting indicator, the Bollinger Bands. Some analysts and even enthusiasts think BNB could rally back to the $1,000 milestone soon.

    Advertisement

    Bollinger Bands signal potential Binance Coin price rebound

    BNB entered a short-term bear phase in early November, dropping approximately 22% from its October all-time high of $1,370.55.

    As of press time, the BNB price hovered around $914. This marks a test of psychological support near $900-$920, amid broader crypto market weakness.

    However, the Binance Coin price could rebound soon based on the Bollinger Bands'signal. As seen on a TradingView chart, the BNB price has dipped below the lower Bollinger Band, with the middle band acting as a rebound target.

    Article image
    BNB Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    The chart shows a clear downtrend from $1,020 to a low of around $914.48, with a series of red candles dominating. However, the last few candles are smaller with lower wicks, suggesting sellers are exhausting near the lows. Still, buyers are not stepping in aggressively yet.

    As seen on the chart, the BNB price is very close to the lower Bollinger Band. Also, the bands are moderately expanded, indicating elevated volatility from the 5.6% drop in the past 24 hours.

    Can BNB reclaim $1,000?

    The BNB price could rebound between $1,050-$1,100 if the lower band touch stretches to a positive daily close. Such a move could potentially mark the end of the bear market, especially if strong buying pressure continues.

    Bands are expanding from earlier squeezes, often preceding reversals. Historical BNB data showed that lower Bollinger Band touches led to rallies in previous cycles. 

    Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 38.61, down from earlier higher levels. While the index is approaching oversold territory, it remains neutral, with the line still showing a downward slope.  

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 19:13
    Bitcoin Collapses Below $2 Trillion
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    No divergence is visible as momentum is bearish but not extreme. Notably, RSI at 38.61 is low enough to deter further selling.

    Additionally, Binance ecosystem growth and stabilization of the Bitcoin (BTC) price could amplify the upside potential for BNB.

    One of the latest ecosystem developments is the introduction of the Fermi hard fork on the BNB chain. The Fermi hard fork would drop the block interval by 40% from 750ms to 450ms. This move is expected to boost transaction efficiency, throughput and the network's overall performance.

    #Binance coin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Spikes 40% in Volume, But It's Not Good
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:47
    XRP Death Cross Finalized: 3 Price Targets to Expect
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    ApeX Protocol Integrates Chainlink Data Streams for RWA Perpetuals Across Five Chains
    RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 into the Home for Global Markets, with RISE MarketCore and RISEx.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Coin to $1,000 Again? Bollinger Bands Signal Potential Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Spikes 40% in Volume, But It's Not Good
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:47
    XRP Death Cross Finalized: 3 Price Targets to Expect
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD