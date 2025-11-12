AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 16:00
    Can the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) get back above $1,000 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    All of the top 10 cryptocurrencies are in the red area today, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 1.6% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is going down after setting a local resistance of $978.61. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the support by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If bulls cannot seize the initiative and the candle closes with a long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $920-$940 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. The rate of BNB is declining after a false breakout of the $1,161 level. 

    If the bar closes below the psychological $1,000 mark, there is a high chance to witness a test of the $881 support soon.

    BNB is trading at $961 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
