    Bitcoin Collapses Below $2 Trillion

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 19:13
    Roughly $400 million worth of crypto positions have been wiped out, according to CoinGlass.
    
    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, has plunged to the lowest level since early May, reaching an intraday low of $98,081. BTC's market cap has slipped below $2 trillion. 

    BTCUSD by TradingView

    Notably, it has printed 16 straight 15-minute red candles, which underscores how bearish the cryptocurrency market currently is. 

    Roughly $400 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with longs accounting for the overwhelming majority of the wipeout, CoinGlass data shows.  

    
    The flagship cryptocurrency has already slipped below $100K for the second time this month. 

    "Significant" bearish bias 

    According to analytics firm Santiment, the latest has caused a wave of FUD and concerned social media posts from retail traders. 

    Historically, buys are less risky than average due to panic selling by retail traders.

    "Sentiment always plays a significant factor, and more often than not, prices will move opposite to whatever the crowd's majority narrative is on social media," the firm noted.

    As reported by U.Today, OGs selling Bitcoin en masse was considered to be the main reason behind the sell-off. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
