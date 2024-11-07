    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect correction from Binance Coin (BNB) shortly?
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 14:48
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to control the situation on the market despite sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.86% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $591.21. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 6
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 15:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $580-$585 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. If the daily bar closes with a long wick and far from its peak, bears may seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $580 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, bulls still have the chance to grow further. If the bar closes near the resistance of $612.60, the energy might be enough for a blast to the $640-$680 range.

    BNB is trading at $595.44 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 14:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 7, 2024 - 14:21
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 7,429% in Whale Netflows, Bullish?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Syncoin (SNC) Launches Exclusive presale with DAO Governance, Staking, and P2P Encrypted Chats – Join the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Cytonic Secures $8.3 Million Seed Funding to Solve Blockchain Compatibility
    Only 0.01% of People Will Seize This: The Supreme LUCKY PEPE Crypto Talisman!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 7
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Faces 11.5 Trillion SHIB Roadblock on Way to $0.00002
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 7,429% in Whale Netflows, Bullish?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD