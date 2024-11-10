    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 10

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can upward move from Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 16:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps setting new peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.68% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have set a local resistance level of $644.20. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the level formed by the false breakout.

    If it happens far from it, there is a chance of a correction to the $610-$620 zone.

    A more bullish picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes around the current prices and far from the $612.60 level, the growth may continue to the vital zone of $700 by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $634.48 at press time.

    About the author
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

