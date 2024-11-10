Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for November 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps setting new peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.68% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have set a local resistance level of $644.20. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the level formed by the false breakout.

If it happens far from it, there is a chance of a correction to the $610-$620 zone.

Image by TradingView

A more bullish picture is on the weekly chart. If the bar closes around the current prices and far from the $612.60 level, the growth may continue to the vital zone of $700 by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $634.48 at press time.