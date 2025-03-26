Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/03/2025 - 14:28
    Can traders expect test of Binance Coin (BNB) at $600 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The middle of the week is bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is the only exception to the rule, falling by 0.38% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is on its way to the local support of $627.48. If it breaks out, the decline is likely to continue to the $625 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. If the daily bar closes below yesterday's candle low, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital $600 zone by the end of the month.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

    If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $600-$650 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $629.10 at press time.

