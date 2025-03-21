Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 15:39
    Has price of Binance Coin (BNB) entered bullish zone?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are going down today, according to CoinStats.

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by 1.43% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB has made a false breakout of the local resistance level. However, one should focus on the daily bar's closure. 

    If it happens around it or above, the rise may continue to the $640 mark tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the level of $643.72 plays a key role in terms of further moves. If the rate fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $660-$680 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate of BNB is far from crucial levels. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $620-$680 is the most likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $635.41 at press time.

