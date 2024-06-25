Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How great are chances to see Binance Coin (BNB) test $600 mark soon?
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 15:16
    Most of the coins are facing a bounce back after a sharp market fall, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone down by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is trying to rise after a false breakout of the local support level of $568.7. 

    However, there are low chances to see a test of the resistance by tomorrow, as not enough energy has been accumulated yet. 

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of BNB is far from the main levels. But if the rate gets back to the $550-$560 zone, one can expect a test of the $540 mark within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar, however, one should wait until the bar's closure. If it happens around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $540-$580 is the more likely scenario.

    BNB is trading at $571.7 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

