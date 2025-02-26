Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 26

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 14:49
    Can upward move of Binance Coin (BNB) start from current prices?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps falling today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) is unchanged since yesteday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB has broken the local support of $616.85. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the vital area of $600 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the picture does not change by the end of the day, there is a chance to see an ongoing drop to the $550-$575 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. However, if the bar closes near its low and with no long wick, the correction is likely to continue to the $500 mark.

    BNB is trading at $614.82 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction

