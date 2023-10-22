Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.65%.
On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local support level at $213.6. If the daily candle closes in the middle of the channel, the rise may continue to the resistance of $216.3 tomorrow.
A less clear picture is on the daily time frame as the price is far from the main levels.
Buyers might only start thinking about a midterm bullish trend if the rate returns to the $220 zone and fixes above it.
From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close bullish even though it is far from the resistance of $221.3. If a breakout of that mark happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 zone.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.