Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 22

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough strength for midterm rise?
Sun, 10/22/2023 - 15:23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The week is ending bullish as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local support level at $213.6. If the daily candle closes in the middle of the channel, the rise may continue to the resistance of $216.3 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is on the daily time frame as the price is far from the main levels. 

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 21

Buyers might only start thinking about a midterm bullish trend if the rate returns to the $220 zone and fixes above it.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close bullish even though it is far from the resistance of $221.3. If a breakout of that mark happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 zone.

BNB is trading at $214.8 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Eyes Potential Breakout, Analyst Gives Reason
2023/10/22 15:23
Cardano (ADA) Eyes Potential Breakout, Analyst Gives Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin's Lightning Network Faces Storm as Developer Exits Over Security Concerns
2023/10/22 15:23
Bitcoin's Lightning Network Faces Storm as Developer Exits Over Security Concerns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges: Price's Reaction
2023/10/22 15:23
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Surges: Price's Reaction
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan