Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for October 22

Original U.Today article

Does rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough strength for midterm rise?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week is ending bullish as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Ads Ads

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 2.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB might have found a local support level at $213.6. If the daily candle closes in the middle of the channel, the rise may continue to the resistance of $216.3 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture is on the daily time frame as the price is far from the main levels.

Buyers might only start thinking about a midterm bullish trend if the rate returns to the $220 zone and fixes above it.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the candle is about to close bullish even though it is far from the resistance of $221.3. If a breakout of that mark happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 zone.

BNB is trading at $214.8 at press time.