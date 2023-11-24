Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly trading sideways today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.81% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is trading near the local support level of $233.4. If the daily bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $230 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Today's move has not affected the overall technical position of BNB on the daily time frame. The volume keeps going down, which means that ongoing sideways trading in the area of $220-$240 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens below that mark, the correction may continue to the $210 zone soon.

BNB is trading at $233.8 at press time.