Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 15:52
    Does the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough strength to reach the $1,000 zone?
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls keep controlling the initiative on the market by the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 3.37% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $928.50 and the resistance at $954.68. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/13/2026 - 15:36
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 13
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak. If it happens near the bar's peak or above it, growth may continue to the $1,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the native exchange coin is breaking the resistance at $928.24. If it happens and the bar fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,000-$1,100 area by the end of the month.

    BNB is trading at $944.89 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:49
    Key Shibarium Metric Falls 36% Despite SHIB Price Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Litecoin and Three More Coins at Risk
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:52
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:49
    Key Shibarium Metric Falls 36% Despite SHIB Price Rebound
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Litecoin and Three More Coins at Risk
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:23
    $849,980,000 in 24 Hours: Cardano 13% Open Interest Surge Stuns Bears
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 14:00
    Mind-Blowing 652,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:52
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:49
    Key Shibarium Metric Falls 36% Despite SHIB Price Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:44
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Litecoin and Three More Coins at Risk
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD