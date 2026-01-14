Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for January 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls keep controlling the initiative on the market by the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 3.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support at $928.50 and the resistance at $954.68.

As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of yesterday's bar peak. If it happens near the bar's peak or above it, growth may continue to the $1,000 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the native exchange coin is breaking the resistance at $928.24. If it happens and the bar fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,000-$1,100 area by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $944.89 at press time.