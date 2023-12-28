Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The majority of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 6.28% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of BNB is loolking bearish on the hourly chart. The rate has made a false breakout of the local resistance and keeps falling.

If bulls do not seize the initiative untli the end of the day, the correction may continue to the support of $320.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also not as bullish as before. If today's candle closes below yesterday's peak, sellers may seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to the $310-$320 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the bar's closure. If it happens with no long wick, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance of $350.

BNB is trading at $357 at press time.