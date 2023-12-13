Advertisement
Original U.Today article

NEAR Price Analysis for December 13

Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of NEAR going to last?
Wed, 12/13/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep facing a correction; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

NEAR chart by CoinStats

NEAR/USD

The rate of NERA has dropped by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of NEAR is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the rate can get back to the local resistance of $2.272, there is a chance to see a breakout tomorrow, followed by a move to the $2.30-$2.350 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of NEAR has made a false breakout of the support level of $2.162. If today's bar closes far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $2.4 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers could not sustain the rise after the last bullish bar. 

If the candle closes around the current prices, there is a possibility to see sideways trading in the area of $2-$2.5 for the next few weeks.

NEAR is trading at $2.230 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

