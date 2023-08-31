Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for August 31

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are trying to seize the initiative at the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.53% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has come back to the bearish zone as the rate is again below the $224 mark. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the decline may continue to the support of $222.6 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, neither bulls nor bears are dominating as the price is far from the main levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement. In this case, consolidation in the range of $220-$226 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens above the $230 mark, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to a further rise to the $240 zone.

card

Such a scenario is relevant until mid-September.

BNB is trading at $223.3 at press time.