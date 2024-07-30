    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may consolidation of Binance Coin (BNB) last?
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:45
    Binance Coin (BNB) Prediction for July 30
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rise of most of the coins has stopped, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 2.62% over the last day.

    Article image
    

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is looking bullish as it is on its way to testing the local resistance level of $576.40. If the bar closes near it, there is a chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $580 zone.

    Article image
    

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is far from the support and resistance. It means that none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume. All in all, sideways trading in the wide range of $560-$590 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, traders may witness an ongoing consolidation between $550 and $600.

    BNB is trading at $574.40 at press time.

    
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

