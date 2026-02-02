Binance Buys Bitcoin Dip With $100 Million SAFU Fund

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance exchange has made good on its promise to buy Bitcoin in a bid to support its community. As the crypto trading firm announced , it has purchased $100,000,000 worth of Bitcoin in the first tranche of its SAFU funds conversion.

Binance Bitcoin bag

This latest Bitcoin purchase will mark the first time Binance will make a public BTC bet in 2026. It comes days after it earmarked $1 billion to boost its Bitcoin reserve, a response to the massively dwindling price of crypto assets.

Binance showcased its transparency features as it published the SAFU Bitcoin address for its community. The goal is to convert the entire $1 billion into Bitcoin, with replenishments likely along the way.

#Binance SAFU Fund Asset Conversion progress update.



Binance has completed the first batch of Bitcoin conversion for the SAFU Fund, amounting to 100M USD stablecoins.



Our SAFU BTC address:

1BAuq7Vho2CEkVkUxbfU26LhwQjbCmWQkD



TXID: https://t.co/OdrvSINsRs?from=article-links



We’re continuing to… pic.twitter.com/Ue47ayJfbS — Binance (@binance) February 2, 2026

Since Bitcoin hit its all-time high of $126,198 in October 2025, it has dropped by over 38%. This negative outlook has positioned Binance and other exchanges in a very fragile position among users.

Many in the community have even called out Binance and its founder, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, for enabling the Oct. 10 crash. While not reacting to the claims, Binance has rather taken a position to strengthen its reserves while serving users better.

New model for crypto community

In the wake of the FTX bankruptcy in 2022, Binance stepped up its game by introducing the proof of reserves model to rebuild user trust. Since then, other crypto exchanges have adopted this model, a pioneering role that has helped the industry’s growth.

Buying Bitcoin with its SAFU fund is a new push. However, it may serve as a new benchmark for other exchanges, especially if market conditions do not improve.

Binance has remained active in the industry through its periodic token listings and delistings . Besides this, CZ is active as a major voice in the industry with a role to help grow the positive perception of the industry.

With its commitment, Binance remains under scrutiny as many watch it complete the SAFU-Bitcoin conversion in the next few weeks.