    Binance Announces Late October Delistings: 18 Altcoins Affected

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 15:26
    Binance plans to permanently delist 18 altcoins in epic October system cleanup.
    Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has issued a delisting notice for 18 tokens and plans to cease trading them, effective Oct. 28, 2025. According to an announcement shared in an X post, the exchange’s decision to remove the tokens will not impact sales on Binance Alpha.

    Binance's strategic reorganization behind delisting decision

    The affected tokens are CA, HAT, Aimonica, House, LMT, degenai, RIF, LUCE and ALON. The list expands to ASRR, YNE, MAXONSOL, GRIFT, URO, PAIN, vvaifu, HAPPY and MCH.

    This signals that Binance Alpha will no longer actively support these tokens from the aforementioned date. They will no longer appear on the exchange’s platforms. However, it is worth mentioning that the delisting is not a complete move as in previous occurrences.

    Notably, users can still sell these 18 tokens but not through the Alpha listings page. Given that it is a partial delisting, any user intending to sell can do so via several steps outlined by Binance on its website and in the post.

    Overall, the delisting exercise is mainly a reorganization move by the major cryptocurrency exchange and has remained a constant event for it. Generally, Binance has routinely ceased support for crypto assets once they no longer meet the exchange’s listing standards.

    Even when an asset does not meet Binance’s requirements, it could still be of value to market participants. For instance, in September 2025, after Binance announced plans to delist the BAKE token, the asset surged by a massive 170% in just one hour.

    The development was unusual, considering that assets marked for delisting quickly witnessed a price crash as a result of negative sentiment. Such a pattern has been seen with the recently delisted Aimonica, as the asset lost 47.06% of its value to trade at $0.0004607 within the last 24 hours.

    Binance's continued exchange expansion

    Binance has always advised its users with active trades on impacted assets to close them before the set deadline. However, in this case of partial delisting, no such warning was given.

    Meanwhile, the crypto market remains a fluid space, and Binance has also been known to list assets, just as it removes them. In August, Binance added three new crypto pairs, which were the CYBER/USDC, MAV/USDC and SKL/USDC trading pairs.

    Overall, listing and delisting help Binance perform rearrangement of its exchange and maintain it as one of the leaders in the crypto space.

    #Binance
