Countdown Begins as OKX Names Six Altcoin Pairs to Delist

Crypto currency exchange OKX has announced the delisting of six crypto assets and their trading pairs. In an update on its website, OKX stated that the delisting comes as the altcoins no longer meet the exchange’s listing standards.

OKX sets January 2026 withdrawal deadline for users

According to the announcement, effective Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, users can no longer deposit the affected tokens into OKX. These tokens include SLERF, ALPHA, BADGER, OAS, MLN and AIDOGE. All token pairings for deposit have been removed.

Meanwhile, the trading of these tokens will continue between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 23, 2025. On this date, all listed trading pairs will be removed, and bots for these pairs will cease automatically.

The exchange has given users until Jan. 16, 2026, to sort out their withdrawal. Any withdrawal not done before the deadline from OKX will become an "untradeable asset." That means the asset cannot be deposited, withdrawn or sold on the OKX exchange.

Users have been advised to pull them to a personal wallet or transfer them to a different exchange that still supports the delisted assets. This is to protect holders from potential losses.

OKX says the move has become necessary to maintain a robust trading environment. The affected assets likely have low trading volume and liquidity. The delisting action will allow the exchange to focus on stronger crypto assets on the market.

Such developments are common in crypto exchanges, and they usually cause a dip in the price of the affected token. If users do not act fast, they might find it difficult to trade their assets and incur losses.

Market reactions and broader exchange delisting trends

OKX had, in May, delisted 11 spot trading pairs from its platform, including USDT/USDC, as part of its regular review process.

Recently, BitMEX stunned its users when it announced the delisting of 48 perpetual contracts . The exchange stated that the affected projects were receiving "insufficient trading interest." Interestingly, the exchange, in another update, stated it would list new quarterly futures for some major crypto assets.