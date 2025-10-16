AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Countdown Begins as OKX Names Six Altcoin Pairs to Delist

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 13:52
    Major exchange OKX unveils next altcoin batch billed for delisting
    Advertisement
    Countdown Begins as OKX Names Six Altcoin Pairs to Delist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Crypto currency exchange OKX has announced the delisting of six crypto assets and their trading pairs. In an update on its website, OKX stated that the delisting comes as the altcoins no longer meet the exchange’s listing standards.

    Advertisement

    OKX sets January 2026 withdrawal deadline for users

    According to the announcement, effective Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, users can no longer deposit the affected tokens into OKX. These tokens include SLERF, ALPHA, BADGER, OAS, MLN and AIDOGE. All token pairings for deposit have been removed.

    Meanwhile, the trading of these tokens will continue between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. UTC on Oct. 23, 2025. On this date, all listed trading pairs will be removed, and bots for these pairs will cease automatically.

    The exchange has given users until Jan. 16, 2026, to sort out their withdrawal. Any withdrawal not done before the deadline from OKX will become an "untradeable asset." That means the asset cannot be deposited, withdrawn or sold on the OKX exchange.

    Users have been advised to pull them to a personal wallet or transfer them to a different exchange that still supports the delisted assets. This is to protect holders from potential losses.

    OKX says the move has become necessary to maintain a robust trading environment. The affected assets likely have low trading volume and liquidity. The delisting action will allow the exchange to focus on stronger crypto assets on the market.

    Such developments are common in crypto exchanges, and they usually cause a dip in the price of the affected token. If users do not act fast, they might find it difficult to trade their assets and incur losses.

    Market reactions and broader exchange delisting trends

    OKX had, in May, delisted 11 spot trading pairs from its platform, including USDT/USDC, as part of its regular review process.

    Recently, BitMEX stunned its users when it announced the delisting of 48 perpetual contracts. The exchange stated that the affected projects were receiving "insufficient trading interest." Interestingly, the exchange, in another update, stated it would list new quarterly futures for some major crypto assets.

    It is worth mentioning that some projects that have been penciled for delisting could gain market attention. For instance, in September, after Binance announced delisting plans for BakeryToken (BAKE), Hifi Finance (HIFI) and Self Chain (SLF), the prices of the assets jumped 170%, 28% and 50%, respectively.

    #OKX
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 13:38
    No, XRP Is Not Leaving 1 Million Club
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 13:33
    Binance to Suspend Withdrawals on Ethereum Network on This Date
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 13:52
    Countdown Begins as OKX Names Six Altcoin Pairs to Delist
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 13:38
    No, XRP Is Not Leaving 1 Million Club
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 13:33
    Binance to Suspend Withdrawals on Ethereum Network on This Date
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all