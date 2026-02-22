'Biggest Beneficiary Will Be Bitcoin': Jeff Park on BTC's Massive Supply Advantage

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Inside institutional finance, there is a developing discussion about whether or not traditional portfolio theory actually applies to cryptocurrency markets. According to Jeff Park, one of the most widely accepted theories in the industry, the so-called illiquidity premium, is beginning to show signs of weakness, and Bitcoin may end up benefiting the most from this change.

Illiquidity premium

The belief that capital should be locked into illiquid assets like venture funds or private equity should yield higher long-term returns has been instilled in large investors for decades. The reasoning is simple: lower liquidity increases risk, and greater risk necessitates higher compensation.

That presumption is contested by Park's perspective in the context of crypto. He contends that because liquidity itself has the ability to produce significant alpha, cryptocurrency markets behave differently. By using market making, arbitrage and short-term positioning, traders and institutional desks can seize volatility-driven opportunities instantly, rather than having to wait years for value creation.

The opposite of traditional finance

The standard term structure is turned upside down by this inversion. It may be more profitable to have short-term liquid exposure in cryptocurrency than to have long-term lockups, which goes against institutional wisdom.

Since that model fit with well-known frameworks, many funds initially entered the cryptocurrency space through venture capital vehicles. However, Park contends that the most scalable and effective opportunities are currently found in liquid markets. Bitcoin's unrivaled depth and fixed supply structure make it stand out in this conversation.

Because of the liquidity of the spot and futures markets, institutions are able to deploy substantial sums of money without encountering the capacity limitations that frequently restrict private investments. Since volatility keeps causing tradable disruptions, Bitcoin's size and transparency make it an ideal anchor for institutional strategies adjusting to this new reality.

The wider implications are not just financial but also cultural. In the same way that trailblazing endowment managers initially embraced alternative assets, the next generation of institutional investors might need to adopt unconventional thinking.

Bitcoin may be the main gainer if that change occurs, not only due to price movement but also because its market structure is appropriate for a scenario in which liquidity, rather than illiquidity, becomes the real premium.