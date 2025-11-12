Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Canary Capital's XRP ETF to launch this week

The first spot XRP ETF is on track to be launched this week.

Big day for XRP. Canary Capital’s spot XRP ETF will likely debut as early as Thursday.

Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's chief ETF expert, claims that Canary Capital's spot XRP exchange-traded fund could launch as early as Thursday or even tomorrow.

This comes after the issuer filed a Form 8-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is a registration that makes it possible for the product's shares to be listed on a securities exchange.

Automatic approval. Canary removed the “delaying amendment” from its S-1 filing.

Recently, Canary also removed a "delaying amendment" from its S-1 filing to ensure the automatic approval of the amendment. The digital-asset investment firm originally filed to launch an XRP ETF on Oct. 8, 2024, becoming one of the first issuers to do so alongside Bitwise.

The SEC publicly acknowledged the filing submitted by the Cboe BZX Exchange on behalf of Canary Capital, which was then followed by several delays.

Shiba Inu partners with Unity for telecom integration

SHIB is finally getting some actual real-world utility with the new partnership.

Partnership. The Shiba Inu team has announced a new partnership with Unity aimed at expanding real-world utility.

According to a Tuesday announcement, the Shiba Inu team has partnered with Unity. The partnership is meant to give real-world utility to the SHIB token, meaning that usual speculative trading and meme coin status.

The SHIB token, which is generally viewed as a meme coin, will be integrated into telecom infrastructure verification. The global telecommunications industry, which includes mobile carriers and data services, is worth roughly $2 trillion.

Ecosystem use. Through the collaboration, SHIB holders will be able to purchase Unity nodes and licenses.

Unity and the Shiba Inu community are collaborating so SHIB holders can participate in and benefit from this system. One can buy Unity nodes and licenses using SHIB tokens. There’s a special SHIB-branded payment gateway.

CZ warns of AI-generated fake autobiography scam

Binance founder CZ flags fraudulent autobiography on sale, warning community of AI scams.

Scam alert. Former Binance CEO has warned of an AI-generated fake autobiography.

Changpeng "CZ" Zhao (CZ), the former CEO of Binance exchange, has alerted the online crypto community to a widespread artificial intelligence (AI) scam. CZ addressed a scam, in which imposters have used AI to create and market a fake autobiography in his name.

Taking to social media platform X, CZ has confirmed that he did not publish the book, titled, "Beyond Borders, An Autobiography by CZ." "This is NOT my book. Beware of scammers using AI to make fake books." CZ wrote.

Circulation. The fake book is available on Apple Books and other platforms.

CZ attached the laughing emoji, suggesting he is approaching the situation with a degree of humor, possibly at the audacity of the scammers. This tone is consistent with his past interactions on X, where he often mixes humor with serious warnings about fake accounts or tokens.

The fake book is currently circulating on platforms like Apple Books. It is complete with fabricated descriptions of his life and Binance journey, to exploit his upcoming real memoir.