AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 5:23
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse turns to the 'Oracle of Omaha' to display his confidence in XRP.
    Advertisement
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has urged XRP investors to look past the panic after the cryptocurrency suffered one of its worst single-day declines in history. 

    Garlinghouse took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a piece of investment advice from Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

    "My favorite Warren Buffett quote," Garlinghouse wrote late Thursday night as the sell-off accelerated. "'Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful!'"

    HOT Stories
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?

    Buffett famously coined the phrase in his 1986 Letter to Shareholders (published in early 1987). His readiness to be "greedy" allowed him to scoop up discounted assets.

    Ripple leadership seemingly views the current downturn as a buying opportunity created by market hysteria.

    Leading the crash 

    Garlinghouse’s optimism comes at a time of extreme distress for XRP holders. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the token has emerged as the single worst performer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies during this correction.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/05/2026 - 11:18
    XRP Set for Lift Off? Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Big Developments After Integration
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    According to market data, XRP is currently trading nearly 70% below its record peak of $3.65. 

    The magnitude of the current slide has placed XRP in a precarious position on the leaderboards; it is now on the verge of falling below Circle's USDC stablecoin by market capitalization.

    Extremely extreme fear 

    On Friday, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which is the industry's main gauge of market emotion, collapsed to a reading of 9.

    It's been that low only during the enormous crash in March 2020, as well as during the 2018 and 2022 bear market bottoms.

    Michael Arrington, founder of Arrington Capital and TechCrunch, believes that this time will be no different, and Garlinghouse seemingly agrees. 

    #XRP Price Prediction #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 20:17
    XRP Becomes Biggest Loser Among Top 100 Coins
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 5:23
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 20:17
    XRP Becomes Biggest Loser Among Top 100 Coins
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 18:06
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spot Flows Soar 1,546%, XRP Sees 5,419% Futures Activity Surge, Binance's CZ Shuts Down Bitcoin Manipulation Claims
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 16:53
    Miller: Bitcoin Might Bottom Out at $60K
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 5:23
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 20:17
    XRP Becomes Biggest Loser Among Top 100 Coins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all