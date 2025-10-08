Anatoly Yakovenko Spotlights Solana as Biggest Consumer Hardware Producer in Web3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana (SOL) cofounder Anatoly Yaovenko has shared insights into how the blockchain is ensuring crypto integration and utility beyond speculative trading. In a post on X, Yakovenko, when reacting to another user’s excitement over a "Solana PSG1s," emphasized the blockchain is a leader in providing real-world devices.

Solana: From software layers to everyday adoption

Notably, the user, @SolanaSensei, is a collector of Solana devices and expressed excitement over unboxing the PSG1s. He commended the blockchain for the device as a tangible tool with real-world utility and practical use.

Yakovenko clarified that Solana has been taking the initiative in this regard. He stated that, "Solana has shipped more consumer hardware than other ecosystems have layers."

He is spotlighting how the blockchain has delivered physical tech products to people that serve real purpose. Yakovenko argues that Solana is not just focused on adding more "layers of software and networks" but on providing users practical value.

The cofounder’s message is that Solana has moved beyond mere theory or infrastructure layers to everyday adoption. It is building real items that people can touch and use. He believes that the blockchain is all about improving adoption through utility.

In the broader crypto space, the Solana ecosystem remains a developer preference due to its high throughput and low gas fees. Other features include the blockchain’s scalability, which offers developers a practical platform for dApp development.

Recently, Yakovenko highlighted how Pump.Fun, a Solana-based meme coin, could challenge TikTok. Although TikTok currently dominates the social network space through the distribution of videos, Pump.Fun could become a major competitor.

Pump.Fun is gaining traction as it provides numerous incentives, such as creator fees, allowing users to directly monetize their content.

SOL price faces short-term pressure

Meanwhile, on the cryptocurrency market, despite the significant adoption of Solana and increase in trading volume, investors are yet to witness an uptick in price. Technical indicators signal that market participants preferred profit to further gains, and this has impacted price outlook.

As of press time, Solana is changing hands at $222.46, which represents a 3.22% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin lost over $9, dropping from a peak of $231.57. However, volume has stayed green by 18.59% at $9.02 billion.