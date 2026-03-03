Altcoins Bleed: 38% Hit Multi-Year Lows in Cycle's Worst Dip Post-FTX Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to CryptoQuant, 38% of altcoins (alternative cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin) are near all-time lows, with the recent drop worse than the post-FTX period.

In a tweet, CryptoQuant shared the "percentage altcoins near ATL" metric, suggesting that a significant percentage of altcoins remain under pressure. CryptoQuant describes this as the largest regression of altcoins observed during this cycle.

“This metric shows how much altcoins are still under pressure. In fact, this represents the largest regression of altcoins observed during this cycle.” – By @Darkfost_Coc pic.twitter.com/chtaz1mHdZ — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) March 3, 2026

Bitcoin closed February down 14.85% and is down 47.28% from its October peak as the overall environment remains unfavorable for risk-taking. This backdrop bled into the altcoin sector, with 38% of this cryptocurrency class near all-time lows, worse than the post-FTX period.

FTX collapsed in November 2022; that same year, the implosion of stablecoin project TerraUSD triggered a daisy chain of failures that included crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and BlockFi, the lender.

According to CryptoQuant, the "percentage altcoins near ATL" metric reached 35% in April 2025 and 37.8% just after the FTX crash.

Currently, liquidity on the market remains fragile, and investors remain cautious and continue to lose interest in altcoins. A silver lining is that in this type of scenario, when market conditions worsen, opportunities also begin to emerge.

Market continues to struggle

Altcoins continue to struggle within the crypto market and are suffering from the current lack of liquidity, even more so since the Oct. 10 event.

Altcoins remain at historical weakness levels, as the trend across the market has remained fairly negative in recent months. Since early October, the total market capitalization (excluding BTC and stablecoins) has experienced a drawdown.

The Bitcoin price fluctuated on Tuesday, the largest cryptocurrency tumbling again on Tuesday after briefly surpassing $70,000 the previous day. The original cryptocurrency fell as much as 3.7% to $66,339, hovering above $66,500 at press time.

The bearish sentiment contrasted with the previous day, when U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds saw inflows of $458.2 million.