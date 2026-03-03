AdvertisementAdvert.
    1.2 Billion XRP Ledger Explode in Volume out of the Blue

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 3/03/2026 - 12:44
    XRP Ledger saw an explosion in its trading volume and key on-chain metrics that might be a recipe for a market recovery.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    After weeks of consistent downward pressure, XRP is exhibiting the first significant indications of stabilization, and this move is supported by a significant increase in on-chain activity.

    In a brief period of time, the XRP Ledger's payment volume has skyrocketed to about 1.2 billion XRP, a staggering 400% increase over earlier daily averages. This surge's timing is especially significant because it occurs at the same time that XRP is trying to establish a local base on the price chart.

    XRP still down

    Technically speaking, XRP has been trading within a larger downtrend, with the price below significant moving averages and having difficulty regaining important resistance levels.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A developing higher-low structure is forming along a short-term ascending support line, but recent sessions have shown consolidation near local lows. The aggressive increase in volume is changing the short-term outlook, even though the general trend has not completely reversed.

    This kind of volume expansion is rarely random. Whether due to increased user activity, institutional flows or internal liquidity movements, a 400% increase in transaction and payment activity indicates renewed network engagement. Since network throughput represents actual economic interaction rather than just speculative trading, significant increases in ledger usage have historically preceded price acceleration.

    Momentum losing 

    From a market standpoint, the abrupt increase in ledger volume serves as a much-needed stimulant. The sharp increase in transactional flow restores confidence to the ecosystem after XRP had been declining and losing momentum.

    Given that traders see the surge as an indication of underlying demand returning to the network, if this level of activity continues, it may encourage a more comprehensive recovery attempt.

    Confirmation is still important, though. Moving averages and previous breakdown zones continue to provide XRP with overhead resistance. The notion that this on-chain explosion is translating into true market strength would be confirmed by a persistent break above those areas. The move runs the risk of turning into another transient spike in the absence of that follow-through.

    For the time being, XRP seems to be moving from a phase of pure technical weakness to one that is more balanced and backed by solid ledger fundamentals.

    #XRP Ledger #XRP
